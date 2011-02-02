IFEW School Enrolment Day

Quranic Arabic & Integral Studies
Enrolment Day
Sunday 6th February 2011 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
What:
IFEW Weekend School is beginning an innovative way of teaching children Islam through integral learning and Quranic Arabic.
Quranic Arabic – Emphasis on meaning of the Quranic Arabic language – reading,writing and understanding.Quran Memorisation – Learning surahs and their meanings.
Integral Learning – Emphasis on particular thoughts, sources, morals and
behavior.
Islamic Applications – Deen, History, Morals & Manner, Hadith
When
Enrolments starting 6th February 2011 2:30pm – 4:30pm
Where
Bonnyrigg Mosque Bibbys place, Bonnyrigg (opposite from Bonnyrigg Plaza).
Who
Parents and Children intending to enrol in the course.
Fees
First child $30 per term; 2nd, 3rd child $20 per term each.
Any questions/queries contact us
Enrolment Day Flyer