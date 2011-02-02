IFEW School Enrolment Day

IFEW Weekend School

Quranic Arabic & Integral Studies

Enrolment Day Sunday 6th February 2011 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm

What:

IFEW Weekend School is beginning an innovative way of teaching children Islam through integral learning and Quranic Arabic.



Subjects:

Quranic Arabic – Quran Memorisation – Learning surahs and their meanings.



Integral Learning – Emphasis on particular thoughts, sources, morals and behavior.

Islamic Applications – Deen, History, Morals & Manner, Hadith

When Enrolments starting 6th February 2011 2:30pm – 4:30pm



Where

Bonnyrigg Mosque Bibbys place, Bonnyrigg (opposite from Bonnyrigg Plaza).





Who Parents and Children intending to enrol in the course. Fees

First child $30 per term; 2nd, 3rd child $20 per term each.





Any questions/queries contact us