IFEW School Enrolment Day

IFEW Weekend School

Quranic Arabic & Integral Studies
Enrolment Day
Sunday 6th February 2011 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm

What:

IFEW Weekend School is beginning an innovative way of teaching children Islam through integral learning and Quranic Arabic.

Subjects:

Quranic Arabic Emphasis on meaning of the Quranic Arabic language – reading,writing and understanding.Quran Memorisation – Learning surahs and their meanings.

Integral Learning – Emphasis on particular thoughts, sources, morals and

behavior.

Islamic Applications – Deen, History, Morals & Manner, Hadith

When

Enrolments starting 6th February 2011 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Where

Bonnyrigg Mosque  Bibbys place, Bonnyrigg (opposite from Bonnyrigg Plaza).


Who

Parents and Children intending to enrol in the course.
Fees

First child $30 per term; 2nd, 3rd child $20 per term each.


Any questions/queries contact us

Enrolment Day Flyer