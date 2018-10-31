Get Your Business Noticed in the 2019 Islamic Planner Calendar

IFEW prints the Islamic Planner Calendar Annually and distribute over 6000 copies throughout NSW.

Advertising:

Printed on both sides.

Large (77mm x 97mm)

Small (77mm x 49mm)

Calendars are distributed FREE of charge to Community Organisations, Shops, Government Departments, Mosques, Business Outlets and Community Functions.

Calendar Contents:

Full year (2019) calendar

Planner with Islamic dates

Weekly prayer timetable

Muslim business & service directory

Highlights of special Islamic events for 2017

Hotline Numbers

If you are interested, so we can secure you a spot. please fill the online form

http://ifew.com/home/calendarform/

View calendars from the previous years.

http://ifew.com/home/ifew-projects/islamic-planner-calendar/