IFEW prints the Islamic Planner Calendar Annually and distribute over 6000 copies throughout NSW.
Advertising:
- Printed on both sides.
- Large (77mm x 97mm)
- Small (77mm x 49mm)
- Calendars are distributed FREE of charge to Community Organisations, Shops, Government Departments, Mosques, Business Outlets and Community Functions.
Calendar Contents:
- Full year (2018) calendar
- Planner with Islamic dates
- Weekly prayer timetable
- Muslim business & service directory
- Highlights of special Islamic events for 2017
- Hotline Numbers
If you are interested, so we can secure you a spot. please fill the online form
http://ifew.com/home/calendarform/
View calendars from the previous years.
http://ifew.com/home/ifew-projects/islamic-planner-calendar/